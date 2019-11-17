Play

Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Tied for seventh in league scoring

Huberdeau put up three assists Saturday in a 4-3 win over the Rangers.

He has 27 points in 20 games so far and that includes 18 helpers. But he hasn't sniped a goal since Nov. 2, a span of six games. Still, Huberdeau is tied with Auston Matthews for seventh overall in league scoring and a fantasy mainstay. Apply liberally and reap the rewards.

