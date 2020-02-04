Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Ties game with PPG
Huberdeau scored a power-play goal on two shots Monday in a 5-3 win over Toronto.
Huberdeau's 19th goal of the season knotted the game at 3-3 just over three minutes into the third period. He's now found the net in three of his last four games and has collected at least once point in 11 of his last 14 contests. The 26-year-old has a team-leading 66 points in 51 games this season.
