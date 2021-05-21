Huberdeau notched three assists in a 6-5 win Thursday against Tampa.
Adding multiple helpers in the first period, Huberdeau capped off his productive night with another early in the third to give the Panthers life. The Quebec native had 61 points in 55 games and will look to help his team tie the series Saturday.
