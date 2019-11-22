Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Two assists in another comeback win
Huberdeau dished two helpers in a 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks on Thursday.
Once again the Panthers found themselves in a 4-0 hole in the second period, and once again they manufactured a comeback win. Huberdeau assisted on both of Aaron Ekblad's goals, including the overtime winner, to bring his point total to 30 in 22 games. Florida's offense is on fire, and Huberdeau is looking to top last season's career-high of 92 points.
