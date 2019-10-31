Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Two goals in comeback win
Huberdeau scored twice in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Huberdeau's tallies were the biggest of the game, as he tied it up with 90 seconds remaining in regulation, and then netted the game-winner 29 ticks into overtime. Huberdeau has seven goals and 15 points through 13 appearances this season, well on his way to proving that last year's 92-point breakout was legit.
