Huberdeau scored twice on five shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Huberdeau tallied the Panthers' first two goals, which was ultimately all they needed. He also set up Gustav Forsling's second goal of the contest. This was Huberdeau's 12th appearance with three or more points this season. The superstar winger is up to 30 goals -- matching his career high -- with 78 assists, 212 shots on net, a plus-37 rating and 93 hits through 74 outings.