Huberdeau picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

The Panthers' second line of Huberdeau, Alexander Wennberg and Patric Hornqvist did all the scoring for the team on the night, leading to Huberdeau's fourth multi-point performance of the season. The 27-year-old has an impressive four goals and 14 points through 10 games, putting him well on his way to his third straight campaign scoring at better than a point-a-game pace.