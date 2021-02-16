Huberdeau scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-4 win over the Lightning.

He potted the Panthers' first tally of the night midway through the first period, then set up Anton Stralman for the team's final goal early in the third. Huberdeau has five points (one goal and four helpers) in the last four games, and the 27-year-old has set a blistering pace to begin the season with five goals and 17 points through 13 contests.