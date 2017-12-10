Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Two-point night in loss
Huberdeau scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Huberdeau has five points in his last two games and nine in his last six. He has entered elite territory and needs to be on your ice every chance you get.
