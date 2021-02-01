Huberdeau notched two power-play assists in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.
The 27-year-old is having a strong start to the campaign, piling up a goal and seven points in six games. Huberdeau has posted better than a point-a-game pace in each of the last two seasons, and he appears to be on his way to extending that streak.
