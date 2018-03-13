Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Two-point performance Monday

Huberdeau scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

The goal was his 23rd of the season and tied the game up at 3-3 early in the third period, but the Panthers ran out of steam despite Huberdeau's efforts. He now has four goals and eight points in his last nine games, and the 24-year-old will need to stay hot down the stretch if Florida is going to insert itself into the Eastern Conference playoff picture.