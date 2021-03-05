Huberdeau scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Predators.
Huberdeau extended Florida's lead to 3-0 less than a minute into the second period, burying a centering pass from Patric Hornqvist. He helped set up Aaron Ekblad's first of two power-play goals later in the stanza, giving him a team-leading 26 points in 22 games. Huberdeau also tops the Panthers with nine goals and is tied for the team lead with 17 helpers.
