Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Two power-play goals Tuesday

Huberdeau scored two power-play goals while firing six shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Huberdeau made Dallas' third-ranked penalty kill look like last year's league-worst unit, ending a five-game goal drought with a pair of first-period tallies. The 2011 third overall pick has matured into an elite player at age 24 with seven goals and 14 assists through 17 games. Huberdeau's been looking for his shot much more of late, registering 15 in his past three games after totaling nine shots in his previous six appearances.