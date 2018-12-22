Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Unselfish play continues

Huberdeau compiled two assists -- including a man-advantage helper -- in Saturday's 2-1 road win over the Red Wings.

Huberdeau is on pace for 22 goals and an eye-popping 80 assists. Hall of Famer Adam Oates is the last player to have set up exactly 80 goals in a given season, doing so with the Bruins in the 1993-94 campaign. Sure, scoring is up across the board, but Huberdeau is playing out of his mind right now.