Panthers' Josh Brown: Collects first NHL assist
Brown picked up his first career assist during a 7-3 loss to the Bruins on Saturday.
It is actually his first assist all season long -- including his 22 games with Springfield of the AHL. Brown also registered two shots, four hits and a block during Saturday's loss.
