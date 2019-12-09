Panthers' Josh Brown: Looks for another goal
Brown threw three shots on goal and added a hit in Sunday's 5-1 blowout of the Sharks.
After scoring his second goal of the season in Saturday's contest, Brown was looking for more. His three shots on goal matched a career-high from March 10 of last season. The 25-year-old has two goals, four points and 32 hits in 24 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.