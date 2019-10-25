Panthers' Josh Brown: Nets goal in shootout loss
Brown scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Flames.
It's been a slow start to the year for Brown, who has just two points in nine games. That matches his total offensive output from last year, but he's also averaging 1:11 less than he did in his rookie year (13:18 in 2018-19, 12:07 this season). Brown has also provided 11 PIM and 13 hits this year.
