Panthers' Josh Brown: Opens season on injured reserve
Brown was placed on season-opening injured reserve when the Panthers submitted their finalized roster on Wednesday.
Brown's injury is currently unknown as it was not apparent he was injured until the Panthers sent out their finalized rosters. Once off the injury list, it is possible Brown sees some reps in the NHL, but more likely he gets sent down to AHL Springfield.
