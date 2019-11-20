Panthers' Josh Brown: Picks up assist
Brown collected his third point of the season with a helper in a 5-2 win over the Flyers on Tuesday.
The point is Brown's first in eight games, but surpasses his total of two points he scored in 37 games with the Panthers last season. Brown has averaged a measly 12:38 in ice time over his 18 games, as he has been stapled to the third line. With head coach Joel Quenneville heavily relying on his top four defenders, Brown is second to last in ice time amongst defenders who have played 18 games.
