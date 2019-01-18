Brown will make his NHL debut Friday evening against the Maple Leafs, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Drafted by the Panthers in the sixth round (152nd overall) of 2016's selection show, Brown has crafted seven goals and 31 helpers in his professional hockey career comprised of stints with AHL Portland and Springfield. Listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, the Panthers probably won't ask Brown to do too much other than play a simple game and limit mistakes from the back line.