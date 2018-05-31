Panthers' Josh Brown: Re-signs for two years
Brown procured a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Panthers on Thursday.
This figures to be a nice boost of confidence for Brown after he failed to make Florida's Opening Night roster last October. Listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Brown last played for AHL Springfield and amassed 67 PIM to supplement 10 points over 66 games in 2017-18. He made the leap to the minors after winning the 2015 Memorial Cup with the OHL's Oshawa Generals. Based on his current developmental path, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Brown compete for an NHL roster spot in training camp this fall.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...