Brown procured a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Panthers on Thursday.

This figures to be a nice boost of confidence for Brown after he failed to make Florida's Opening Night roster last October. Listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Brown last played for AHL Springfield and amassed 67 PIM to supplement 10 points over 66 games in 2017-18. He made the leap to the minors after winning the 2015 Memorial Cup with the OHL's Oshawa Generals. Based on his current developmental path, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Brown compete for an NHL roster spot in training camp this fall.