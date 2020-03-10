Panthers' Josh Brown: Returned to lineup Monday
After sitting as a healthy scratch for six straight games, Brown returned Monday in a 2-1 loss to St. Louis. He received 13:41 of ice time.
With Riley Stillman out with an upper-body injury, Brown slid into the third defensive pairing with Keith Yandle. Brown is pointless in his last 10 games and has only eight points in 56 contests this season, but he's provided 77 hits and 53 blocked shots, which could be useful in certain spot-start situations in daily or deep formats. That said, Brown is likely to be relegated back to the press box once Stillman returns, so there's probably nothing to see here from a fantasy perspective.
