Panthers' Josh Brown: Returns to big stage
Brown is now listed on the Panthers' active roster, per the NHL's official media site.
The Panthers will send Bogdan Kiselvich to AHL Springfield in a roster shuffle following the All-Star break. Since Florida has such long odds of clinching a playoff berth, expect this team to make a concerted effort to give as many of its prospects a look as possible. Brown's next game will be his fourth at the top level, and he's still seeking that elusive first point.
