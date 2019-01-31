Brown is now listed on the Panthers' active roster, per the NHL's official media site.

The Panthers will send Bogdan Kiselvich to AHL Springfield in a roster shuffle following the All-Star break. Since Florida has such long odds of clinching a playoff berth, expect this team to make a concerted effort to give as many of its prospects a look as possible. Brown's next game will be his fourth at the top level, and he's still seeking that elusive first point.