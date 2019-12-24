Brown skated a season-high 20:26 in a 6-1 loss to the Lightning on Monday.

With Aaron Ekblad exiting with an undisclosed injury in the second period, Brown was skating on the first paring with MacKenzie Weegar for large portions of the third. It was only the second career game skating over 20 minutes for Brown, who recorded 22:14 in time on ice during a loss on March 28 of last season. If Ekblad remains out this weekend Brown could continue skating with Weegar, but he is not much of an offensive threat with only four points in 31 games this season.