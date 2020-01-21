Play

Brown notched an assist and two PIM in Monday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

Brown set up Aleksander Barkov's second-period tally. In his last four games, Brown has a goal and two assists. He's at just seven points, 57 hits and 47 blocked shots in 43 appearances this season -- the blueliner is more of a defensive presence than a scoring threat.

