Panthers' Josh Brown: Sends assist in win
Brown notched an assist and two PIM in Monday's 5-4 win over the Wild.
Brown set up Aleksander Barkov's second-period tally. In his last four games, Brown has a goal and two assists. He's at just seven points, 57 hits and 47 blocked shots in 43 appearances this season -- the blueliner is more of a defensive presence than a scoring threat.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.