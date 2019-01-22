The Panthers loaned Brown to AHL Springfield on Tuesday.

Brown was one of three young players loaned to Springfield as the Panthers look to give all the opportunity to play regularly during the NHL All-Star break. It's expected the defenseman will rejoin Florida in advance of its next contest Feb. 1 versus the Predators. Brown has appeared in just three games for the parent club this season, totaling no points, six hits and five penalty minutes while averaging 11:57 of ice time per contest.