Panthers' Josh Brown: Snaps 16-game point drought
Brown scored a goal on four shots, dished four hits and blocked a pair of shots in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
The defenseman hadn't found the scoresheet in his last 16 games entering Sunday. He's at just five points, 39 shots on goal, 56 hits and 44 blocked shots through 40 appearances this season. Brown's limited role on the third pairing makes him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.
