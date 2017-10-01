Panthers' Josh Brown: Starting season in minors
Brown was loaned to AHL Springfield as part of Sunday's final roster cuts.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound blueliner impressed during this season's training camp, but the organization has decided that Brown will be best served getting additional seasoning in the minors prior to making his debut. Even if Brown was to have landed a spot on Florida's Opening Night roster, he would've provided minimal fantasy value, scoring four goals and 26 points over a 136-game professional career.
