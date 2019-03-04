Panthers' Josh Brown: Uses his big body
Brown threw four hits during a 3-2 loss to the Senators on Sunday.
Standing at 6'5'' Brown is using his size to make an impact at the NHL level. Through 20 games this season -- his first in the NHL -- Brown is averaging 2.1 hits per game, tying him with Mark Pysyk and Ian McCoshen for first amongst Panthers' defenders.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...