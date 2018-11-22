Panthers' Josh Brown: Waived by Florida
Brown was placed on waivers by the Panthers on Thursday, NHL Network's Elliotte Friedman reports.
Brown is yet to appear in an NHL game, and he'll have to show he's healthy at the AHL level before possibly getting a chance to join the big club.
