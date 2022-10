Mahura scored the eventual game-winning goal, leading the Panthers to a 4-3 victory over the Flyers on Wednesday.

Mahura, who has yet to score more than three goals during parts of the past four seasons with the Ducks, received a fresh start with the Panthers. It took the 24-year-old defenseman four games to contribute offensively, but his third-period goal Wednesday sealed the win. Mahura did not earn regular shifts in three of his four appearances.