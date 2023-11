Mahura suffered a lower-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game versus the Kings.

Mahura was initially hurt in the first period but returned briefly in the second before exiting for good. The 25-year-old defenseman has produced five assists in 16 appearances in a bottom-four role this season. The Panthers play again Friday versus the Ducks -- if Mahura can't play, Mike Reilly is likely to enter the lineup.