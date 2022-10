The Panthers claimed Mahura off waivers from Anaheim on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Mahura accounted for three goals, four assists, 36 shots on net, 51 blocks and 63 hits in 38 games with the Ducks last season. The Panthers had five blueliners on the ice for Monday's practice even though Matt Kierstad (lower body) might be ready for the start of the year. Mahura will serve as some insurance.