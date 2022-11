Mahura notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Mahura has adjusted fairly well to the Panthers' lineup, though he's still seeing only bottom-four minutes. The defenseman has two goals, one assist, 12 shots on net, nine hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 10 contests. Mahura topped out at seven points and 38 games with the Ducks last year, but playing with a strong offense could see his production increase in 2022-23.