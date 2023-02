Mahura signed a one-year extension with the Panthers on Friday.

Mahura has four goals, 11 points, 59 hits and 46 blocks in 54 games this season while averaging 14:23 of ice time. He's playing through the second season of a two-year, $1.5 million contract and was eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer. His new contract will run through the 2023-24 campaign.