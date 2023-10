Mahura posted an assist in Monday's 4-3 road victory against the Devils.

Mahura finished with a shot on goal while adding a blocked shot with a hit in 13:03 of ice time. The helper was his first of the season, and he has a minus-2 rating through three outings. He is on the third defensive pairing with Uvis Balinskis, and therefore Mahura's fantasy appeal is rather minimal at this moment.