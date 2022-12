Mahura posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Mahura set up Matthew Tkachuk for the opening tally at 18:14 of the first period. This was Mahura's second assist in the last six games and his fifth point in 24 contests overall. He's added 28 shots on goal, 25 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating despite seeing just bottom-four minutes with the Panthers.