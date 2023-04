Mahura is slated to play in his first NHL playoff game Monday against Boston, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Mahura appeared in all 82 games with the Panthers in 2022-23 after suiting up in 79 contests for Anaheim over the previous four seasons. He was credited with 16 points, 70 blocked shots and 101 hits during his first campaign with Florida. Mahura is projected to play alongside Radko Gudas in Game 1 versus the Bruins.