Mahura notched an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 2.

This was Mahura's second helper in 14 playoff contests. He's often been limited to a third-pairing role, though he logged 29:08 of ice time in a quadruple-overtime Game 1 and another 14:01 in Saturday's contest. Even with a few more minutes, he's unlikely to make much of an impact on offense. The 25-year-old has produced 18 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.