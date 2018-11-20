Lammikko hung four even-strength assists on the Senators in Monday's 7-5 road win.

Lammikko had just one point (an assist) over his first 16 NHL games heading into Monday's contest, so needless to say, this quite the random outburst. The Finn dropped at least one apple in each period and ended up with more ice time (15:51) than he'd ever seen before at the top level.