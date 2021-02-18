Lammikko scored a goal on his lone shot and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Carolina.

Lammikko slipped a backhand shot past Alex Nedeljkovic from a sharp angle at the bottom of the right circle to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead with 7:54 left in the third period. It was the first career goal for the 25-year-old, who entered the night with just six assists in his first 47 NHL games. Lammikko, who spent the 2019-20 season in the FInnish Elite League, sees limited ice time in his bottom-six role.