Lammikko registered a shorthanded assist Monday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.

The rookie helped orchestrate Florida's first shorthanded goal of the 2018-19 season. Lammikko is still looking to pot his first career goal, but he's gathered six apples over 34 games; not too shabby for an inexperienced player averaging fewer than 11 minutes per contest.

