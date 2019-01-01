Panthers' Juho Lammikko: Garners assist on penalty kill
Lammikko registered a shorthanded assist Monday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.
The rookie helped orchestrate Florida's first shorthanded goal of the 2018-19 season. Lammikko is still looking to pot his first career goal, but he's gathered six apples over 34 games; not too shabby for an inexperienced player averaging fewer than 11 minutes per contest.
