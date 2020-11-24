Lammikko inked a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Tuesday.

Lammikko started the 2020-21 campaign with Magnitogorsk Metallurg in the KHL, for which he notched six goals and two helpers in 22 outings. The 24-year-old winger hasn't played in the NHL since 2018-19 when he saw action in 40 games for the Panthers and garnered six assists along the way. Lammikko is far from a lock for the 23-man roster for Opening Night but he'll certainly have the opportunity to make the team during training camp.