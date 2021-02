Lammikko recorded one shot and two hits in 8:46 of ice time during Friday's 2-1 win over Nashville.

The Panthers' fourth line is often held under ten minutes in ice time per game under head coach Joel Quenneville, which doesn't allow Lammikko to show much in terms of offense. The 25-year-old will likely hold down his spot as fourth-line center for the season, but don't expect him to come close to putting up a double-digit point total.