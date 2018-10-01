Lammikko will join AHL Springfield after being reassigned Monday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Lammikko was a long shot to make the Panthers' Opening Night roster, but the fact that the winger hung around this long shows the club has seen something in the winger. With the Thunderbirds last year, the 22-year-old registered eight goals, 20 helpers and 16 PIM.

