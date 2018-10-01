Panthers' Juho Lammikko: Headed for minors
Lammikko will join AHL Springfield after being reassigned Monday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Lammikko was a long shot to make the Panthers' Opening Night roster, but the fact that the winger hung around this long shows the club has seen something in the winger. With the Thunderbirds last year, the 22-year-old registered eight goals, 20 helpers and 16 PIM.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...