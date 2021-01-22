Lammikko (COVID-19 protocols) was on the ice for Friday's practice session, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports, indicating he's been cleared from COVID-19 protocols.

Lammikko filled a fourth-line role with the Panthers on Friday and could be in the lineup when the team squares off with the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. In his previous NHL stint, the 24-year-old winger registered just six assists, 39 shots and 45 hits in 40 appearances while averaging 10:56 of ice time. If he can replicate the numbers he put up with Karpat last year (51 points in 57 games), Lammikko won't be long for a bottom-six role.