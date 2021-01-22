Lammikko was on the ice for Friday's practice session, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports, indicating he's been cleared from COVID-19 protocols.

Lammikko filled a fourth-line role with the Panthers on Friday and could be in the lineup when the team squares off with the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. In 2018-19, the 24-year-old winger registered just six assists, 39 shots and 45 hits in 40 NHL appearances while averaging 10:56 of ice time per contest. If he can replicate the numbers he put up with Karpat last year (51 points in 57 games), Lammikko won't be long for a bottom-six role.