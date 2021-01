Lammikko (undisclosed) was designated for injured reserve, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Lammikko was unlikely to crack the 23-man roster for the start of the season, though his injury probably didn't do him any favors. Once fully fit, the 24-year-old winger figures to end up either on the taxi squad or in the AHL outright. As such, he won't offer much in terms of fantasy value this year.