Lammikko was given a qualifying offer by the Panthers on Tuesday.

Lammikko is still looking for his first NHL goal, after logging 40 games for Florida last season. The winger's numbers in the AHL aren't terrible, but also won't instill a ton of confidence among fantasy owners, as he managed a mere 18 points in 36 games. The 23-year-old's qualifying offer would earn him $715,000 on a two-way deal.