Panthers' Juho Lammikko: Returned to AHL affiliate
Florida assigned Lammikko to AHL Springfield on Friday.
Vincent Trocheck (ankle) is expected to return to action Friday against Toronto, so the Panthers are no longer in need of Lammikko's services as a depth forward. The 22-year-old Finn will return to a prominent role with AHL Springfield, where he totaled 28 points in 59 appearances last season.
